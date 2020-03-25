315 southbound lanes between Kinnear and 670 reopen after car fire

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 564 cases reported, 8 deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say the right lanes on SR- 315 south between Kinnear and 670 are have reopened after a car fire temporarily closed them Wednesday morning,

CPD says the fire occurred around 6:50 a.m. No injuries were reported.

