315 southbound lanes between Kinnear and 670 reopen after car fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say the right lanes on SR- 315 south between Kinnear and 670 are have reopened after a car fire temporarily closed them Wednesday morning,
CPD says the fire occurred around 6:50 a.m. No injuries were reported.
by: NBC4 StaffPosted: / Updated:
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say the right lanes on SR- 315 south between Kinnear and 670 are have reopened after a car fire temporarily closed them Wednesday morning,
CPD says the fire occurred around 6:50 a.m. No injuries were reported.