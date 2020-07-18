3-year-old shot in leg while sleep in South hilltop area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 3-year old child is expected to recover after being struck by gunfire early Saturday morning.

Columbus Division of Police say a 3-year-old girl was sleeping on the living room couch when three shots were fired through the front door near the 500 block of Woodbury avenue at 3:09 a.m. The child was struck in the right leg.

According to police, she was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with a minor injury. Doctors say she expected to recover.

Police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call 614-461-8477.