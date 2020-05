DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Deputies are searching for three women suspect of stealing at Walmart, May 20.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s office says they are searching for three suspects who allegedly stole from a Lewis Center Walmart on US 23.

They were seen leaving the store in a light-colored KIA SUV.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact jhicks@co.delaware.oh.us or 740-833-2810 ext. 1878.