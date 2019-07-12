4 injured in 3-vehicle crash that shut down Columbus intersection

Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Friday that has shut down the intersection of Dierker and Bethel roads.

The intersection will remain closed for an unknown amount of time, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Two people were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital, including one victim who is in critical condition. The other victim is in stable condition, officials said.

One person was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center in unknown condition and a fourth person was taken to Riverside in unknown condition, police said.