3 teens shot overnight in Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Three teenage males are recovering after being shot Monday morning in Linden.

The Columbus Division of Police say they were called to the 1600 block of Minnesota Ave. around 2 a.m. on the report of a shooting. They say they found spent casings but no victim.

CPD says two of the teens, 18 year old Kendale Cortez Mardis and a 17-year-old, presented themselves at OSU East Hospital with gunshot wounds to the legs.

The third victim, 18 year old Kavon Tion James Kendrick went for help a few blocks away on Republic Ave. He was eventually taken to Grant Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

All three are expected to survive their injuries.

CPD asks anyone with any additional information on this incident to contact Felony Assault Unit Detective I. Pruitt at (614) 645-6394 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 645-TIPS (8477).