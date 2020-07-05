3 teens injured in Linden area shooting

COLUMBUS(WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting that left three teenagers injured in the Linden area.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:07pm, Saturday, officers were called to the 1000 block of Vesta Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 14-year-old female, a 14-year-old male and a 17-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two of the teens were taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. One was in critical condition, the other was in a stable condition.

The third teen was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in a stable condition.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.