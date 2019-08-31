3 suspects sought in credit card theft

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hilliard Division of Police is searching for three people who are accused of stealing credit cards in an attempt to purchase thousands of dollars in gift cards.

The victim told police her purse was taken from her vehicle at Homestead Park Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

A few hours later, surveillance footage captured three suspects using the victim’s card to purchase nearly $2,000 in gift cards at Kroger and Walgreens stores on Cemetery Road, police wrote on Facebook.

RECOGNIZE THESE THREE? — We're asking for your help identifying these three individuals, who used stolen credit cards in… Posted by Hilliard Division of Police on Friday, August 30, 2019

The first suspect is described as a black male wearing a Nike hoodie, red pants and gray shoes. The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and white and blue tennis shoes, police said.

The third suspect is described as a black female wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes carrying a peach or pink-colored purse, according to police.

Hilliard police are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact Officer Large at jlarge@hilliardohio.gov or 614-334-2541.