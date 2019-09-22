3 injured after shooting at club on E. Dublin Granville Road

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people are in stable condition after three people were shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot outside of a club on East Dublin Granville Road.

The shooting occurred at about 2:15 a.m. after a fight spilled into the parking lot at Truth, 1748 E. Dublin Granville Road, according to police.

One victim was taken from the to Grant Medical Center. Another victim drove themselves to the hospital and is also in stable condition.

The name of the victim and additional information about the shooting has not been released.

