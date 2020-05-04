3 people injured in shooting on Columbus’ north side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Columbus Division of Police officers are investigating after a shooting on the north side early Monday morning where three people were injured.

On May 4, 2020, at 12:24am, officers responded to 4646 Tamarack Blvd. on a shooting. 2 victims were located at the scene. Both victims are in stable condition. Detectives with the Felony Assault Unit will be investigating. If anyone has information, please contact CPD. — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) May 4, 2020

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tamarack Blvd., just north of Morse Rd.

Investigators say an argument between two people caused a fight among several others, which lead up to 22 year old Jatober Blackwell, 21 year old Tyriq Davis, and 34 year old Kaalis Hampton being shot.

CPD says two victims were taken to riverside hospital in stable condition. A third victim was driven to Mount Carmel Saint Ann’s in serious condition, and was later flown to Mount Carmel East for treatment, according to officials.

Investigators have not released information about a possible suspect.