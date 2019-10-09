3 Ohio University sororities, professional fraternity issued cease and desist orders

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University issued cease and desist orders on Wednesday to three sororities and one professional fraternity accused of hazing.

The organizations involved include: Delta Zeta’s Omicron Gamma chapter; Chi Omega’s Tau Alpha chapter; Pi Beta Phi’s Ohio Alpha chapter; and Phi Chi Theta.

These chapters also received notification of an administrative investigation by the university, officials announced on Wednesday in a press release.



Details of these allegations will not be publicly disclosed to protect the integrity of the university’s investigatory process, officials said.

The Ohio University Police Department has reviewed initial allegations of the four organizations listed above, and so far, none of those have risen to the level of actionable criminal activity, officials said.

The police routinely coordinate with those conducting the administrative investigations, and if additional information emerges to suggest a crime occurred, the policy will get involved immediately.

“We take every allegation of hazing very seriously. At this time, we do not have reason to believe there is a systemic culture issue within the Women’s Panhellenic Association organizations nor within our professional fraternal organizations. However, decisions are made on a case-by-case basis, and the University reserves the right to take additional action as needed at any time,” university officials said in the press release



The university encourages anyone who has been subjected to or witnessed hazing, to report it. Click here to report an incident.



Officials said, guided by the leadership of the Division of Student Affairs, Ohio University they will continue its work to partner with students and other campus stakeholders to develop proactive measures to build a healthy culture and environment for our students.