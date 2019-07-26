3 of 4 Ohio State Fair rides temporarily shut down now open

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper removes a ground spike from in front of the fire ball ride at the Ohio State Fair Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The fair opened Thursday but its amusement rides remained closed one day after Tyler Jarrell, 18, was killed and seven other people were injured when […]

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three of the four Ohio State Fair rides that were temporarily shut down on Thursday are now back open.

The Tilt O Whirl, Swings and Choo-Choo are now open and the fourth ride — Space Roller remains closed while it has its hydraulic motor replaced.

According to Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda, the ride called Kissel’s Military Base, will not be part of the 2019 Ohio State Fair lineup after visible corrosion was found during an inspection.

Pelanda said on Thursday the four rides had not opened yet due to some needed minor repairs, but those were expected to open this week.

“In being very proactive about ride safety, I want to assure the public who is visiting us we will take a very aggressive stance. In talking with some of the other inspectors, and people who work with our inspectors, Ohio has a reputation of being one of the strictest, in terms of ride safety, and I’m very proud of that,” says Pelanda.

None of the rides had ever been open to the public.

According to Pelanda, Kissel’s Military Base takes rides up into the sky and turns them. It is not part of Talley Amusements, which was picked to provide rides for this year’s fair.