WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that Monday’s storms that later racked central Ohio with power outages also brought a tornado.

The now-confirmed tornado, ranked as an EF1, lasted for just three minutes with touchdown at 7:08 p.m. The tornado dissipated around 7:11 after traveling nearly two miles, with max wind speeds hitting 90 miles per hour. No one was hurt or killed while the tornado moved through Pike County, according to NWS.

The weather service’s Wilmington office used aerial images from the Ohio State Highway Patrol to survey the storm’s effects. After looking at wind damage from an area along Dry Bone Road, State Route 124 and Grassy Fork Road, the weather office said an EF1 tornado moved through and caused it.

Emergency crews clean up damage from a June 13, 2022 storm in Cynthiana, Ohio. (NBC4 Photo)

There was damage found in “large swaths” of Pike County, but NWS called the tornado “weak.” It said there was a concentrated area of damage with fallen trees and debris thrown around from the west of Dry Bone Road to the east of Grassy Fork Road, as well as beween Grassy Fork and State Route 124.

“Most notably, a garage which was heavily damaged on Grassy Fork Road [had] some of its debris thrown upwind of storm motion,” Wilmington office surveyors wrote.

The NWS said the tornado most likely dissolved in the hills east of Grassy Fork Road, but the storm kept moving through and bringing wind damage with it. Pike County, which is served by South Central Power rather than AEP Ohio, saw around 750 outages the night of the storm. However, SCP reported otherwise spotty outages through the rest of its service area.