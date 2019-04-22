3 lawsuits settled, 1 new lawsuit filed against Mount Carmel, Dr. Husel

A new lawsuit has been filed against the Mount Carmel Health System and Dr. William S. Husel.

Attorney Zachary Schiff filed the lawsuit Monday against Mount Carmel and Dr. Husel, according to court records.

The full complaint has not been uploaded at this time.

In addition, settlements have been reached in the wrongful death lawsuits of Husel patients Lora Stone, Corrinnia Blake and Emma Bogan, according to court records.

Husel was fired by Mount Carmel after the hospital uncovered evidence that Husel ordered excessive and potentially lethal doses of pain medication for patients under his care. Husel’s lawyer has denied his client negligently or intentionally caused patients’ deaths.

More than two dozen wrongful death lawsuits have been filed against Mount Carmel and Dr. Husel since mid-January.