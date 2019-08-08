3 killed when small plane crashes in backyard of home were headed to Columbus

Debris from a small plane crash sets in backyards of a residential neighborhood in Upper Moreland, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Upper Moreland Police Chief Michael Murphy says the plane hit several trees before it finally came to rest. He said everyone aboard the plane was killed. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (AP) — A small plane has crashed in the backyard of a suburban Philadelphia home, killing one man and two women aboard.

The single-engine plane went down around 6:20 a.m. Thursday in Willow Grove, shortly after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport en route to Columbus, Ohio.

Debris from a small plane crash sets in backyards of a residential neighborhood in Upper Moreland, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Upper Moreland Police Chief Michael Murphy says the plane hit several trees before it finally came to rest. He said everyone aboard the plane was killed. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)







It’s not clear if that was the plane’s final destination.

Upper Moreland Police Chief Michael Murphy says the plane hit several trees before it came to rest. Everyone onboard was killed.

No one on the ground was injured and no homes were damaged. Murphy says debris is spread across several backyards.

He says there is no indication the pilot made a distress call before the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration is onsite. The National Transportation Safety Board is heading to the scene, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.