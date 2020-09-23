3 students injured in stabbing near Ohio State campus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police at the Ohio State University are investigating after three students were injured in a stabbing early Wednesday morning near campus.

Officers were called to the area of North High Street and Lane Avenue a little after 12:30 a.m. for a report of someone possibly stabbed.

Police believe the incident may have started somewhere off campus as a possible fight between the three people involved.

All three students were treated at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and are in stable condition.

A spokesperson with the Ohio State University Police said that this was an isolated incident, and the weapon used was a box cutter.

NBC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools