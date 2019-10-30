3 easy, last-minute Halloween costume ideas

1. Cat

Need:

black eyeliner

headband ears

black top and pants

Optional:

Furry vest/jacket

tail

Directions: Use your black eyeliner to color the tip of your nose, add three lines on each cheek that start near the outer part of your nose, then, rim your eyes in the liner. Put on your ears, black clothing, and optional furry outerwear and tail.

👻🎃 LAST MINUTE HALLOWEEN COSTUME TUTORIAL! Kristine Varkony demos her go-to simple, quick Halloween costume. MORE IDEAS➡️ nbc4i.co/2BSL3JA Posted by NBC4 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

2. 80s fashion

Need:

off the shoulder sweatshirt

colorful makeup

scrunchie

Optional:

fanny pack

sweatbands

neon leggings

leg warmers

Directions: Have a heavy hand while applying colorful eye shadow, blush, and lipstick. Throw your hair in a high ponytail with a scrunchie and put on your off the shoulder sweatshirt with any pair of pants or leggings. You can dress it up with your optional fanny pack, sweatbands, neon leggings, and leg warmers.

3. Deer

Need:

black eyeliner

white eyeliner

neutral-colored top and pants

bronzer

Optional:

Furry vest/jacket

stick antlers

Directions: Use your black eyeliner to color the tip of your nose, rim your eyes and upper lip with the liner. Add white dots on cheeks under the eyes and on forehead, then, use your bronzer to frame the white dots. Add the optional fur vest and antler like sticks to your neutral-colored outfit.

