3 easy, last-minute Halloween costume ideas

1. Cat
Need:
- black eyeliner
- headband ears
- black top and pants
Optional:
- Furry vest/jacket
- tail
Directions: Use your black eyeliner to color the tip of your nose, add three lines on each cheek that start near the outer part of your nose, then, rim your eyes in the liner. Put on your ears, black clothing, and optional furry outerwear and tail.
2. 80s fashion
Need:
- off the shoulder sweatshirt
- colorful makeup
- scrunchie
Optional:
- fanny pack
- sweatbands
- neon leggings
- leg warmers
Directions: Have a heavy hand while applying colorful eye shadow, blush, and lipstick. Throw your hair in a high ponytail with a scrunchie and put on your off the shoulder sweatshirt with any pair of pants or leggings. You can dress it up with your optional fanny pack, sweatbands, neon leggings, and leg warmers.
3. Deer
Need:
- black eyeliner
- white eyeliner
- neutral-colored top and pants
- bronzer
Optional:
- Furry vest/jacket
- stick antlers
Directions: Use your black eyeliner to color the tip of your nose, rim your eyes and upper lip with the liner. Add white dots on cheeks under the eyes and on forehead, then, use your bronzer to frame the white dots. Add the optional fur vest and antler like sticks to your neutral-colored outfit.
