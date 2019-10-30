Live Now
Day 3 of Quentin Smith trial

3 easy, last-minute Halloween costume ideas

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
halloween-trick-or-treaters-candy-jpg_166248_ver1-0_13866376_ver1-0_640_360_361964

1. Cat

Need:

  • black eyeliner
  • headband ears
  • black top and pants

Optional:

  • Furry vest/jacket
  • tail

Directions: Use your black eyeliner to color the tip of your nose, add three lines on each cheek that start near the outer part of your nose, then, rim your eyes in the liner. Put on your ears, black clothing, and optional furry outerwear and tail.

👻🎃 LAST MINUTE HALLOWEEN COSTUME TUTORIAL! Kristine Varkony demos her go-to simple, quick Halloween costume. MORE IDEAS➡️ nbc4i.co/2BSL3JA

Posted by NBC4 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

2. 80s fashion

Need:

  • off the shoulder sweatshirt
  • colorful makeup
  • scrunchie

Optional:

  • fanny pack
  • sweatbands
  • neon leggings
  • leg warmers

Directions: Have a heavy hand while applying colorful eye shadow, blush, and lipstick. Throw your hair in a high ponytail with a scrunchie and put on your off the shoulder sweatshirt with any pair of pants or leggings. You can dress it up with your optional fanny pack, sweatbands, neon leggings, and leg warmers.

3. Deer

Need:

  • black eyeliner
  • white eyeliner
  • neutral-colored top and pants
  • bronzer

Optional:

  • Furry vest/jacket
  • stick antlers

Directions: Use your black eyeliner to color the tip of your nose, rim your eyes and upper lip with the liner. Add white dots on cheeks under the eyes and on forehead, then, use your bronzer to frame the white dots. Add the optional fur vest and antler like sticks to your neutral-colored outfit.

Desktop users can see Pinterest pins with more intricate tutorials linked below. If you’re on your phone CLICK HERE to see them.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools