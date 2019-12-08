3 dead, 1 in critical condition after vehicle hits north Columbus structure

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three people have died and one person is in critical condition after a vehicle hit a structure early Sunday morning on Sinclair Road near the Interstate 71 southbound ramp, according to Columbus police.

The crash occurred at 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The ramp from I-71 southbound to Morse Road remains closed.

There is no timetable on when it will reopen.

The victim in critical condition was taken to Riverside Hospital, police said.

The names of the victims and additional details about the crash have not been released.

