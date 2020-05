COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus firefighters continue to battle a blaze at an empty apartment complex near downtown.

At about 3 a.m. Sunday, a fire was reported at an empty apartment complex under construction near Topiary Park.

According to Columbus Fire Chief Steve Martin, the fire is considered suspicious and may be related to protests overnight.

Roof has now collapsed at the Residences at Topiary Park

No injuries have been reported.