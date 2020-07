COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 2,900 customers in the Upper Arlington and Reynoldsburg areas are without power Sunday night.

According to AEP, 1,368 customers in Upper Arlington and 1,599 customers in Reynoldsburg are without power as of 10 p.m. Sunday.

AEP reports it should have the majority of the Reynoldsburg outages restored by 10:30 p.m. There is no estimate on the other outages in the area.