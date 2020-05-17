29-year-old man stabbed at Columbus Convenient store; dies from injuries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating after a 29-year old man was stabbed outside a convenience store on April 22.

Columbus Police say Kyle Stewart and his girlfriend were assaulted outside a Stop n’ Go at 3951 E. Livingston Avenue at 8:14 p.m.

The police report states when the two left the store, a unknown suspect struck his girlfriend without provocation and Stewart confronted the man. The unknown suspect then stabbed him in the chest and fled according officials.

Stewart was transported to Grant Medical, where he died from his injuries the next day.

Police say the motive for the assaults are currently unknown.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 614-461-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime.