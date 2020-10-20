29-year-old man pleads guilty to impersonating nurse for four years

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:
FRANKLIN COUNTY COURT OF COMMON PLEAS_340191

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Hamilton County man pleaded guilty Monday to impersonating a nurse and stealing their identity.

Ohio General Attorney Dave Yost announced the guilty plea of Martez Rhandell Morris, 28, who authorities say stole the identity of a nurse and created fraudulent documents to get a job.

Morris impersonated a nurse for four years while performing duties of an LPN, working with several children as patients and a disabled adult, according to Yost.

“It’s a special kind of abuse to play pretend nurse to a kid who needs serious care,” Yost said. “The abuse of trust is even worse than the fraud — and I hope the judge takes that into account at sentencing.”

Morris pleaded guilty in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.  He was charged with four felonies:

  • Identity fraud
  • Tampering with public records
  • Medicaid fraud
  • Practicing nursing without a license

He also pleaded guilty to a first-degree misdemeanor charge of endangering children. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 17.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools