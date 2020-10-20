29-year-old man pleads guilty to impersonating nurse for four years

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Hamilton County man pleaded guilty Monday to impersonating a nurse and stealing their identity.

Ohio General Attorney Dave Yost announced the guilty plea of Martez Rhandell Morris, 28, who authorities say stole the identity of a nurse and created fraudulent documents to get a job.

Morris impersonated a nurse for four years while performing duties of an LPN, working with several children as patients and a disabled adult, according to Yost.

“It’s a special kind of abuse to play pretend nurse to a kid who needs serious care,” Yost said. “The abuse of trust is even worse than the fraud — and I hope the judge takes that into account at sentencing.”

Morris pleaded guilty in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. He was charged with four felonies:

Identity fraud

Tampering with public records

Medicaid fraud

Practicing nursing without a license

He also pleaded guilty to a first-degree misdemeanor charge of endangering children. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 17.