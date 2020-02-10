28 overdose deaths since Jan. 31 in Franklin County

In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015 photo a nasal administered dose of Narcan is seen in school nurse Kathleen Gage’s Pilgrim High School office Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015, in Warwick, R.I. A new state law requires middle schools and high schools to stock Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an overdose of drugs such […]

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In what she called a heartbreaking week, the Franklin County coroner has reported 28 overdose deaths over the last 10 days in the county.

Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz said there were 23 fatal overdoses between Jan. 31 and Feb. 7, and five fatal overdoses on Saturday, Feb. 8, alone.

Ortiz previously reported 10 overdose deaths on Jan. 31.

“Most of these folks most likely died from fentanyl,” Ortiz wrote in a Facebook post Sunday.

Ortiz posted that if anyone is ready to seek treatment for their addiction, they can check the Columbus Opiate Crisis Information webpage or use the federal website.

She also posted a link to the columbushomelessness.org “street card,” which lists various organizations to help kick addiction.

Ortiz encouraged drug users to use fentanyl testing strips and to have Narcan on hand if they have to use drugs.