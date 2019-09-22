26-year-old woman dies after vehicle crashes into tree in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE — A 26-year-old woman died on Saturday after crashing into a tree in Chillicothe on State Route 772.

Mary B. Jones, of Chillicothe, died at 8:47 p.m. after she traveled off the right side of the roadway on Liberty Hill Road approximately 3 miles south of State Route 772 and struck a tree, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Jones was not wearing a seatbelt, officials said.

The Huntington Township Fire Department and EMS assisted at the scene, along with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and the Ross County Coroner.



The crash remains under investigation.

Officials are reminding motorists to wear their seatbelts.