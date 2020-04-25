Columbus man dies from multiple gunshot wounds

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Saturday morning.

At about 12:33 a.m, officers were called to the 2000 block of Burwell Drive on the report of a break-in.

Flowers was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say Flowers and another man, Anthony T. Evans, 26, were in an earlier conflict, and the shooting took place outside Evans’ home.

Evans was arrested and police charged him with murder.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information.