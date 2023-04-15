CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a crash Saturday morning in Guernsey County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Jeep Liberty was being driven by 26-year-old Jonathan Wood at 7 a.m. on State Route 265 in Wills Township. While driving west on SR 265, the Jeep drifted off the right side of the road and hit both a guardrail and embankment. The vehicle then overturned and hit a cement culvert.

Troopers arrived and found Wood with severe injuries. He was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center and was pronounced dead. OSHP says no one else was injured and that alcohol is not suspected to be a factor.

The crash continues to be investigated.