250,000 burritos to be given to healthcare workers by Chipotle

Chipotle gives away free burritos.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Chipotle said on Tuesday that it will give a quarter million burritos to healthcare workers.

Beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, healthcare workers can sign up on the Chipotle website to get in line to receive their free food.

The burrito giveaway happens at the same time the restaurant is launching an e-gift program.

In a press release Chipotle said that on April 28, the brand will match 10% of special egift card purchases and donate the funds to the American Nurses Foundation, which is the charitable and philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association (ANA), with the mission to transform the nation’s health through the power of nursing.

