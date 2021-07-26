$250,000 bond for man charged in Lithopolis crash that killed 9-year old

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The man accused of crashing into a vegetable stand in Lithopolis, leaving a 9-year-old girl dead and a woman injured, was in court Monday morning.

Kim P. Horton, 67, is facing one count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and was issued $250,000 bond during his court appearance.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say that on July 22, Horton’s Honda Accord was heading westbound on Lithopolis Road near Salem Church Road when it drove off the right side of the roadway.

The Accord then came back onto the roadway continuing westbound onto East Columbus Street but it failed to negotiate a curve before it crashed into two pedestrians at a produce stand, according to troopers.

Ruth E. Jones, 9, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her mother, Elizabeth A. Jones, 38, was transported to Mount Carmel East in critical condition.

Court documents state that after the crash, troopers smelled alcohol on Horton and found open containers in his vehicle.

Horton’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 29.