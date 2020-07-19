25-year-old woman flown to WV hospital after crash on US 35 in Bloomfield Township

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman sustained incapacitating injuries in a semi-truck involved crash near US 35, Saturday evening.

Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says they were notified of a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of US 35 and State Route 327 in Bloomfield Township at 5:18 p.m.

According to Jackson Patrol Post, a commercial semi-truck pulling an empty flatbed trailer was traveling west bound on US 35 and tried turning left onto SR 327.

The 30-year-old semi-driver, Logan Dilbeck drove into the path of a Ford explorer traveling eastbound. The car was driven by Felica Buis, 25 and with her were a 2-year-old boy and 4-year-old boy.

Jackson Patrol Post says Buis sustained incapacitating injuries and was flown to Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, WV. The two juveniles sustained no known injuries, but were transported by Jackson County EMS to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, Ohio for further examination.

Dilbeck wasn’t injured but was cited for failure to yield when turning left.

Jackson Patrol Post says Drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been a factor.