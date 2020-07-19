25-year-old woman flown to WV hospital after crash on US 35 in Bloomfield Township

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
sirens_43897

NBC4 Jobs

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman sustained incapacitating injuries in a semi-truck involved crash near US 35, Saturday evening.

Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says they were notified of a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of US 35 and State Route 327 in Bloomfield Township at 5:18 p.m.

According to Jackson Patrol Post, a commercial semi-truck pulling an empty flatbed trailer was traveling west bound on US 35 and tried turning left onto SR 327.

The 30-year-old semi-driver, Logan Dilbeck drove into the path of a Ford explorer traveling eastbound. The car was driven by Felica Buis, 25 and with her were a 2-year-old boy and 4-year-old boy. 

Jackson Patrol Post says Buis sustained incapacitating injuries and was flown to Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, WV. The two juveniles sustained no known injuries, but were transported by Jackson County EMS to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, Ohio for further examination.

Dilbeck wasn’t injured but was cited for failure to yield when turning left.

Jackson Patrol Post says Drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been a factor.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools