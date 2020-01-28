Columbus man accused of stealing diapers, pulling knife on Walgreens employees

Breaking News
Miami University students tested for possible coronavirus, school officials say
by: NBC4 staff

Shareffe Alexander (Columbus Division of Police)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say what started as a simple case of shoplifting turned into a robbery when a suspect pulled a knife on employees.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to a shoplifting call at a Walgreens on the 3000 block Cleveland Avenue on Friday, January 24th.

Police say Shareffe Alexander, 24, attempted to steal diapers and was confronted by Walgreens staff. Alexander drew a knife and threatened to hurt anyone who tried to stop him, according to police.

He then fled on foot to a nearby alley where police say he was quickly found and arrested with the stolen items.

The suspect already had three outstanding warrants and was charged with aggravated robbery.

