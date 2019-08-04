24-year-old Ohio man identified as Dayton mass shooting suspect

Shoes are piled outside the scene of a mass shooting including Ned Peppers bar, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Several people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Officials identified the suspect and victims in the Dayton mass shooting that left nine people and the suspect dead. Dayton Police confirmed the suspect is a 24-year-old white male named Connor Betts of Bellbrook, Ohio.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday outside of Ned Peppers in the 400 block of East Fifth Street in the Oregon District. This is the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours.

Police shot and killed the suspect, who was wearing body armor and using a .223 caliber rifle during the shooting, in less than a minute.

In a news conference Sunday afternoon just after 1 p.m., Dayton police identified the nine people killed as:

Megan K. Betts, 22

Monica Brickhouse,39

Nicholas P. Cumer, 25

Derrick R. Fudge, 57

Thomas J. McNichols, 25

Lois L. Oglesby, 27

Saeed Saleh, 38

Logan M. Turner, 30

Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36

The shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. outside of Ned Peppers in the 400 block of East Fifth Street. Twenty-seven people were injured and taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions.

The Dayton community will hold a vigil at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday afternoon, Sinclair Community College in Dayton confirmed the suspect was previously enrolled at their school.

Our hearts are broken for so many members of this wonderful community this weekend. A senseless tragedy occurred in our community and our thoughts are and will remain with the victims and their friends and families. We have learned that the person who is suspected of perpetrating this heinous crime was previously enrolled as a Sinclair student though was not actively enrolled this summer term. We are actively working with law enforcement to provide any and all information we may have to assist them in the response to this horrific act. We will respond in a timely manner to inquiries on this matter. As our community comes together in responding to this tragedy, each of us must play a part and we stand ready to do ours. Dr. Steve Johnson, President of Sinclair College.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the Dayton and El Paso mass shootings early Sunday.

“God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio,” Trump tweeted.

God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

Ohio State Rep. Mike Turner said on Facebook that his daughter and her friend were in the Oregon District when the shooting began and ran home.

“My daughter & a family friend had just entered the Tumbleweed Connection when the shooting began across the street. Both reported of the visible Dayton Police presence before the shooting and the bravery they witnessed as officers ran toward the gun shots. My daughter & friend fled into#OregonDistrict & contacted me at 2am. As they ran home, I followed their progress & prayed for them & our community. Thank you to Dayton Police for their bravery in stopping this evil,” Turner said on Facebook.

