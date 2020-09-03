24-year-old man found guilty in connection to 2018 murder in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Prosecutor Ron O’Brien announced Wednesday that following an eight day jury trial, Demitrious Desmond McKnight, 24, was found guilty of murder and aggravated burglary in connection to a murder that occurred on May 24, 2018 in east Columbus.

On that evening, McKnight, who was armed with a high capacity semi-automatic handgun, and another unnamed intruder, pushed their way into an apartment in the 1200 block of Berwick Arms Place and demanded drugs and money from the victim Martin Harris, 33.

Gunfire was exchanged, and both McKnight and Harris were struck. The other intruder fled the scene and has never been identified. Harris was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered, and McKnight is scheduled to be sentenced on September 24.

