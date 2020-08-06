23-year-old injured after vehicle shot five times while driving in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A 23-year-old man was shot while driving in north Columbus, Wednesday evening.

Columbus Division of Police says the man was driving on Alpine Drive when suspects in an unknown gold vehicle, fired multiple rounds at him in the intersection at Sharon Woods Boulevard around 11:31 p.m.

According to police, the victim’s vehicle was shot a total of five times, and he suffered one gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was able to drive to his mother’s residence where he was able to get help.

Police say the victim was then transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to contact 614-645-4141.