22-year-old man shot, killed in northeast Columbus shooting ID’d

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 22-year-old man has been identified as the person who died following a shooting in northeast Columbus.

Muhsin A. Yusuf was found lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound on Friday after a shooting around 2 p.m. in front of 4648 Northtowne Blvd., according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Yusuf was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition and died of his injuries at 2:42 p.m.

RELATED: Person dies after northeast Columbus shooting

An initial investigation reveals that the incident stemmed from a fight that originated on the previous day and carried over, resulting in the shooting, according to a police report.

Investigators are still attempting to identify a person of interest.

This is the 94th homicide in Columbus in 2019.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.