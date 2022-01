FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has confirmed that a 22-year-old woman died in a car accident overnight on Jan. 14.

FCSO reported that the driver, Maryah Marcum, lost control of her 2010 Nissan Altima on Frank Rd. off I-71 and struck a culvert around 12:45 a.m. last Friday morning.

Marcum was transported to Grant Hospital in critical condition.

FCSO announced on Tuesday afternoon she died from her injuries at Grant Hospital.