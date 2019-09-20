22 arrested during statewide human trafficking ring indicted on sex charges

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Twenty-two men were indicted on various sex-related charges after they were arrested in a statewide human trafficking sting, Franklin County officials announced on Friday.
“These 22 men all travelled to a specific location in Franklin County to engage in inappropriate sexual conduct with what they thought were children they believed to be between 12 and 15 years old,” Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost last week announced the outcome of a statewide human trafficking sting, called Operation 4th and Goal.
During the news conference, Yost explained that Operation 4th and Goal was a 3-day undercover, anti-human trafficking sting conducted this week throughout the state that involved more than 30 law enforcement agencies.
The men are facing charges that include: attempted rape, importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and promoting prostitution.
Here’s a list of those indicted:
Neil Umesh Patel, of Methuen, MA
Christian Mark Gibson, of Columbus
Scott William Fierro, of Marysville
Mark Wyatt Fitzgerald II, of Portsmouth
Joshua Randall Love, of Columbus
Christian Othello Bryant, of Columbus
Steven Michael Wilson, of Columbus
John Shimizu, of Dublin
David James Bond, of Columbus
Brian Joseph Basil, of Grove City
Cody Michael Conn, of Columbus
Steven Daniel Barcus, of Westerville
Timothy Wayne Coffey, of Columbus
James Matthew Good, of Marysville
Jonas Micah Wernick, of Upper Arlington
Steven Gregory Weakley, of Grove City
Jose Alberto Montoyvanegas, of Columbus
Cesar Ivan Lopez, of Galloway
Kim Jay Alex, of Dublin
Rick Alan Birman, of Columbus
Logan Lee Detty, of Chillicothe
Marcus Ronaldon Banks, of Arlington, TN