22 arrested during statewide human trafficking ring indicted on sex charges

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Twenty-two men were indicted on various sex-related charges after they were arrested in a statewide human trafficking sting, Franklin County officials announced on Friday.

“These 22 men all travelled to a specific location in Franklin County to engage in inappropriate sexual conduct with what they thought were children they believed to be between 12 and 15 years old,” Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost last week announced the outcome of a statewide human trafficking sting, called Operation 4th and Goal.

During the news conference, Yost explained that Operation 4th and Goal was a 3-day undercover, anti-human trafficking sting conducted this week throughout the state that involved more than 30 law enforcement agencies.

The men are facing charges that include: attempted rape, importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and promoting prostitution.

Here’s a list of those indicted:

Neil Umesh Patel, of Methuen, MA

Christian Mark Gibson, of Columbus

Scott William Fierro, of Marysville

Mark Wyatt Fitzgerald II, of Portsmouth

Joshua Randall Love, of Columbus

Christian Othello Bryant, of Columbus

Steven Michael Wilson, of Columbus

John Shimizu, of Dublin

David James Bond, of Columbus

Brian Joseph Basil, of Grove City

Cody Michael Conn, of Columbus

Steven Daniel Barcus, of Westerville

Timothy Wayne Coffey, of Columbus

James Matthew Good, of Marysville

Jonas Micah Wernick, of Upper Arlington

Steven Gregory Weakley, of Grove City

Jose Alberto Montoyvanegas, of Columbus

Cesar Ivan Lopez, of Galloway

Kim Jay Alex, of Dublin

Rick Alan Birman, of Columbus

Logan Lee Detty, of Chillicothe

Marcus Ronaldon Banks, of Arlington, TN