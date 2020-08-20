21,000 initial jobless claims filed in Ohio during the last week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Initial jobless claims slightly increased in Ohio during the last week.

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, 21,663 initial jobless claims were filed for the week ending August 15.

That is 252,552 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

Ohioans filed 359,585 continued jobless claims last week, which was 416,717 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 22 weeks is 1,626,371, which was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

Over the last 22 weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $6 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 784,000 Ohioans.

Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, the ODJFS says about 94% have been processed, with about 6% pending.

In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $5.2 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 529,000 PUA claimants.