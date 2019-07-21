2,100 without power Sunday in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 2,100 customers are without power Sunday afternoon due to an outage, according to AEP.

The area affected includes portions of Grandview Heights, which was without power late Saturday and into early Sunday.

In addition to Grandview Heights, the outage is affecting portions of the Italian Village and Weinland Park as well as areas near Ohio State University.

According to AEP, the outage is equipment related. Power is expected to be restored to the majority of residents by 6 p.m.

