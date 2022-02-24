PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man was rescued Wednesday after being stranded on a log in flood waters of the Scioto River, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s office.

Two teens and the 21-year-old were reportedly hunting for beaver when the 21-year-old was swept into the water, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Friday.

Scioto County deputies and the Valley Township Fire Department found the man on a log and brush in the river, north of the State Route 348 bridge at State Route 104, according to the sheriff’s office.

Several fire departments — Portsmouth, Morgan Township, Piketon and Waverly — were also called to assist in rescue efforts.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources responded with a jet boat after previous attempts by fire departments failed due to the force of the water, the sheriff’s office said.

ODNR officers and a member of Portsmouth Fire Department’s swift water rescue brought the 21-year-old to shore at 11:58 p.m. Once on shore, the victim ran to the rescue squad for warmth and refused to go to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.