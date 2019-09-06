21-year-old man charged with murder in Whitehall shooting death

A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Whitehall that allegedly stemmed from an argument with an acquaintance, according to the Whitehall Division of Police.

Treyrek Dashawn Hairston was charged with one count of murder after a Trevel Robertson, 29, of Canal Winchester, was shot multiple times at Hairston’s residence at 768 South Hamilton Road on Thursday, police said.

Hairston was arrested a short time after the shooting at a nearby Kroger grocery store, according to Whitehall police.

He surrendered when confronted by police and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Investigators have also determined that this was not a random crime. Hairston and Robertson are known acquaintances, officials said.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to contact Whitehall Police at 614-237-6333.