21-year-old from Powell charged with taking part in Capitol riots

Alexander Sheppard of Powell circled at right in a photo provided by federal law enforcement

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man from Powell is facing federal charges, accused of taking part in the U.S. Capitol riots of Jan. 6.

Alexander Sheppard faces several charges, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in the Capitol, and obstructing justice and Congress. He was arrested Tuesday and later released from custody.

A friend contacted the FBI about social media posts made by Sheppard. A December Facebook post read: “Millions of us will be in Washington D.C. on January 6th to protest the RIGGED election and the acts of WAR that China committed on our country. I’ll see you there!”

According to court documents, Sheppard posted an image to social media on Jan. 6, and FBI agents used his clothes and appearance to place him inside the Capitol in crowd photos. On that day, multiple people stormed the Capitol as Congress and Vice President Mike Pence were certifying Joe Biden’s win over Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

On Jan. 19, an FBI agent attempted to interview Sheppard, who requested to have counsel before answering any questions but said he did go to Washington to protest the “rigged election.”

Sheppard is the 10th Ohioan charged in connection with the riots and the second person whose charges came to light Wednesday, along with Derek Jancart, 39, of Columbus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.