COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After being modified the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lenten fish fries and meatless meals are back on the menu for central Ohio Catholics.

Starting March 4, area Catholic churches will be offering Lenten meals to adhere to the meatless Friday tradition of the 40-day observance signifying sacrifice.

Below is a list of central Ohio locations and schedules where those observing Lent can pick up fish or other meatless meals.

NORTH COLUMBUS

Our Lady of Victory Church

1559 Roxbury Road, Columbus

Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 4:30 – 7 p.m.

St. Andrew Church

1899 McCoy Road, Upper Arlington

Fridays from March 4 through April 1 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

St. Joan of Arc Church

10700 Liberty Road, Powell

Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 5-7:30 p.m.

St. Brendan Church

4475 Dublin Road, Hilliard

Friday, March 11; Friday, March 25; and Friday, April 8 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

St. Christopher Church

1420 Grandview Ave., Grandview Heights

Pasta Dinners

Fridays, March 4 through April 8 from 5-7 p.m.

St. Margaret of Cortona

1600 N. Hague Ave., Columbus

Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Immaculate Conception Church

Marian Hall, 414 E. North Broadway, Columbus

Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 5-7:30 p.m.

St. Michael Church

5750 North High Street, Worthington

Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection

6300 East Dublin-Granville Road, New Albany

Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The church will also offer lunch from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Church

6077 Sharon Woods Boulevard, Columbus

Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 5-7 p.m.

St. John Neumann Church

9633 East State Route 37, Sunbury

Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 4-7 p.m.

St. Paul Church

313 North State Street, Westerville

Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 5-7:30 p.m.

SOUTH COLUMBUS

St. Patrick Church

280 North Grant Avenue, Columbus

Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 5-7 p.m.

St. Dominic Church

453 North 20th Street, Columbus

Carryout only on Saturday, March 26, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

EAST COLUMBUS

Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church

5225 Refugee Road, Columbus

Friday, March 4; Friday, March 11, and Friday, March 25, 6 p.m. after the Stations of the Cross

Knights of Columbus Marian Council 3864

4217 East Main Street, Whitehall

Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. (drive-through or dine-in)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish

600 Hill Road North, Pickerington

Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 4:30-7 p.m.

St. Catharine Church

500 South Gould Road, Columbus

Friday, March 4 (drive-through); Friday, March 11; Friday, March 25; and Friday, April 1 from 5-7:30 p.m.

St. Matthew The Apostle Church

807 Havens Corners Road, Gahanna

Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. (drive-through and carryout only)

WEST COLUMBUS

St. Mary Magdalene Church

473 South Roys Avenue, Columbus

Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 5-7 p.m.



Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church

3752 Broadway, Grove City

Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 5-7 p.m.

Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church

9350 High Free Pike, West Jefferson, Ohio

Knights of Columbus pasta dinners Friday, March 25; Friday, April 1; and Friday, April 8 from 4:30-7 p.m.

St. Cecilia Church

434 Norton Road, Columbus

Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 5-7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph Church

670 West Main Street, Plain City

Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 5:30-8 p.m.

St. Patrick Church

226 Elm Street, London

Friday, March 11; Friday, March 25, and Friday, April 8 from 4:30-7 p.m.

St. Stephen the Martyr Church

4131 Clime Road, Columbus

Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 5-7 p.m.

OUTSIDE OF COLUMBUS

St. Mary Church

66 E. William St., Delaware

Fridays from March 4 through April 1 from 5-7 p.m.

St. Mary Church

Knight of Columbus Hall, 1232 East Center Street, Marion

Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Church of the Ascension

555 South Main Street, Johnstown

Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 4:30-7 p.m.

Newark Catholic High School

1 Green Wave Drive, Newark

Availability TBD

https://www.ncaafishfry.com/

St. Leonard Church

57 Dorsey Mill Road, Heath

Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 5-7 p.m.

Sacred Heart Church (at the school)

39 Burt Avenue, Coshocton

Friday, April 1, from 5:30-7 p.m. (carryout only)

St. Colman of Cloyne Church

219 South North Street, Washington Court House

Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 4:30-7 p.m.

Bishop Flaget School

570 Parsons Avenue, Chillicothe

Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 4-7p.m.