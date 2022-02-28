COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After being modified the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lenten fish fries and meatless meals are back on the menu for central Ohio Catholics.
Starting March 4, area Catholic churches will be offering Lenten meals to adhere to the meatless Friday tradition of the 40-day observance signifying sacrifice.
Below is a list of central Ohio locations and schedules where those observing Lent can pick up fish or other meatless meals.
NORTH COLUMBUS
Our Lady of Victory Church
1559 Roxbury Road, Columbus
Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 4:30 – 7 p.m.
St. Andrew Church
1899 McCoy Road, Upper Arlington
Fridays from March 4 through April 1 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
St. Joan of Arc Church
10700 Liberty Road, Powell
Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 5-7:30 p.m.
St. Brendan Church
4475 Dublin Road, Hilliard
Friday, March 11; Friday, March 25; and Friday, April 8 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
St. Christopher Church
1420 Grandview Ave., Grandview Heights
Pasta Dinners
Fridays, March 4 through April 8 from 5-7 p.m.
St. Margaret of Cortona
1600 N. Hague Ave., Columbus
Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
Marian Hall, 414 E. North Broadway, Columbus
Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 5-7:30 p.m.
St. Michael Church
5750 North High Street, Worthington
Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 5-7:30 p.m.
Church of the Resurrection
6300 East Dublin-Granville Road, New Albany
Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The church will also offer lunch from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
St. Elizabeth Church
6077 Sharon Woods Boulevard, Columbus
Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 5-7 p.m.
St. John Neumann Church
9633 East State Route 37, Sunbury
Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 4-7 p.m.
St. Paul Church
313 North State Street, Westerville
Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 5-7:30 p.m.
SOUTH COLUMBUS
St. Patrick Church
280 North Grant Avenue, Columbus
Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 5-7 p.m.
St. Dominic Church
453 North 20th Street, Columbus
Carryout only on Saturday, March 26, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
EAST COLUMBUS
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church
5225 Refugee Road, Columbus
Friday, March 4; Friday, March 11, and Friday, March 25, 6 p.m. after the Stations of the Cross
Knights of Columbus Marian Council 3864
4217 East Main Street, Whitehall
Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. (drive-through or dine-in)
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish
600 Hill Road North, Pickerington
Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 4:30-7 p.m.
St. Catharine Church
500 South Gould Road, Columbus
Friday, March 4 (drive-through); Friday, March 11; Friday, March 25; and Friday, April 1 from 5-7:30 p.m.
St. Matthew The Apostle Church
807 Havens Corners Road, Gahanna
Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. (drive-through and carryout only)
WEST COLUMBUS
St. Mary Magdalene Church
473 South Roys Avenue, Columbus
Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 5-7 p.m.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
3752 Broadway, Grove City
Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 5-7 p.m.
Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church
9350 High Free Pike, West Jefferson, Ohio
Knights of Columbus pasta dinners Friday, March 25; Friday, April 1; and Friday, April 8 from 4:30-7 p.m.
St. Cecilia Church
434 Norton Road, Columbus
Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 5-7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph Church
670 West Main Street, Plain City
Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 5:30-8 p.m.
St. Patrick Church
226 Elm Street, London
Friday, March 11; Friday, March 25, and Friday, April 8 from 4:30-7 p.m.
St. Stephen the Martyr Church
4131 Clime Road, Columbus
Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 5-7 p.m.
OUTSIDE OF COLUMBUS
St. Mary Church
66 E. William St., Delaware
Fridays from March 4 through April 1 from 5-7 p.m.
St. Mary Church
Knight of Columbus Hall, 1232 East Center Street, Marion
Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 5-7:30 p.m.
Church of the Ascension
555 South Main Street, Johnstown
Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 4:30-7 p.m.
Newark Catholic High School
1 Green Wave Drive, Newark
Availability TBD
https://www.ncaafishfry.com/
St. Leonard Church
57 Dorsey Mill Road, Heath
Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 5-7 p.m.
Sacred Heart Church (at the school)
39 Burt Avenue, Coshocton
Friday, April 1, from 5:30-7 p.m. (carryout only)
St. Colman of Cloyne Church
219 South North Street, Washington Court House
Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 4:30-7 p.m.
Bishop Flaget School
570 Parsons Avenue, Chillicothe
Fridays from March 4 through April 8 from 4-7p.m.