COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 2021 Pelotonia ride raised nearly $20 million for cancer research, surpassing the amount raised in the previous year.

According to ride organizers, the 2021 event raised $19,313,532, which is almost double the 2020 fundraising amount. That brings the total raised by Pelotonia to $236 million for cancer research.

“2021 has been an incredible year with a highly successful in-person event and inspiring fundraising efforts that have allowed important steps to be made in advancing cancer research,” said Doug Ulman, CEO of Pelotonia. “The Pelotonia community is closing the year with new momentum and drive for the work ahead in cancer research, and we couldn’t be more grateful for their passion and commitment for saving the lives of others.”

The 2022 ride is scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 5-7. Registration will open early next year.