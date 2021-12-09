COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The 2021 Firefighters 4 Kids toy drive will take place on Sunday, Dec. 12 from noon to 4 p.m. at CAS, 2540 Olentangy River Road in Columbus, located down the street from the NBC4 studios.

NBC4’s FIREFIGHTERS 4 KIDS TOY DRIVE LOCATED AT CAS

Sunday, December 12

Noon – 4 p.m.

Located at CAS

2540 Olentangy River Road

Columbus, Ohio 43202

NBC4’s annual holiday tradition has a new date and time due to weather concerns.

CAS, an NBC4 community partner, will host the donation day on their campus to collect new, unwrapped toys, gift cards and monetary donations to help make the holiday season special for local children. Donations can also be made at Franklin County fire stations or any CME Federal Credit Union location through Dec. 24.

NBC4 is proud to partner with the Columbus Division of Fire and CAS to host the annual Firefighters 4 Kids toy drive.

Each year, the toy drive reaches about 17,000 children, and this year, we’re hoping to beat that number while spreading joy.

We’ll be collecting it all: The Barbies, the Hot Wheels, books, stuffed animals, but they all have to be new.

This year, we also want to make sure your donations take toddlers and teenagers into consideration, as they often have fewer donations.

Those donations can be made all throughout the week or at the big drive this Sunday, being held at CAS, where you’ll be able to speak with the city’s first responders and NBC4 crews.

“We’ve targeted 20,000 toys this year and hope to exceed that goal,” said CAS Vice-President Dr. Michael Dennis.

“They have to be new to make sure we keep them as clean as possible,” said Columbus fire battalion chief Doug Smith. “A lot of times, we get donations that are gently used, and we can’t use them.”

The toy drive is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 12 from noon- 4 p.m. at CAS, 2540 Olentangy River Road in Columbus, located down the street from the NBC4 studios.