2021 Columbus Jazz & Rib Festival canceled

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Due to concerns from the pandemic, the 2021 Columbus Jazz and Rib Festival has been canceled.

The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department announced the cancellation, Thursday saying, “This decision was made to protect public health & safety. However, we are so excited to see all of you at Jazz & Rib Fest in 2022!”

Mark your calendars for next year's dates, July 22-24, 2022!

According to a release from the department, the cancellation was necessary to help slow the spread of the coronavirus and to ensure the festival can be celebrated safely in the future.

“While we are disappointed that Jazz & Rib Fest will not be happening in 2021, keeping our residents safe during this public health emergency is our priority,” said Paul Rakosky, interim director of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department. “Planning for this large event occurs all year, and it was necessary to make the decision now. Based on the information we have at the moment, we don’t believe we will be able to safely host an event of this size where social distancing is very difficult in just a few short months.”

The 2021 festival was scheduled for July 23-25.