COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s time to start planning your Independence Day festivities! The good news is there are plenty of Independence Day fireworks displays to enjoy, in Red, White & Boom will not take place this year as planned.
We’ve confirmed the cities below are having fireworks or are in the process of deciding. If the event has more information about events of the day or weekend, click the City highlighted in Blue for more information. This will take you to the events page or how the city decided to make the event happen.
If your community fireworks event is not listed, please send the information to us at stories@nbc4i.com
Ashville Fireworks
- Sunday, July 4, 2021
- 10:00 PM
- Ashville Village Park
Bexley Fireworks
- Sunday, July 4, 2021
- 10:00 PM
- Main Street
Centerburg Fireworks
- Saturday, June 26, 2021
- 10:00 PM
- Centerburg Memorial Park
Chillicothe Fireworks
- Sunday, July 4, 2021
- 10:00 PM
- Yoctangee Park
Delaware Fireworks
- Sunday, July 4, 2021
- 10:00 PM
- South Henry Street Viewing Areas
Dublin Fireworks
- Undecided
Granville Fireworks
- Friday, July 2, 2021
- Dusk
- Downtown Granville
Hilliard Fireworks
- Sunday, July 4, 2021
- Dusk
- 3800 Veterans Memorial Drive, Hilliard, Ohio 43026
Lancaster Fireworks
- Monday, July 5, 2021
- Dusk
- Fairfield County Fairgrounds
Marion County Fireworks
- Saturday, July 3, 2021
- 10:00 PM
- Marion County Fairgrounds
Marysville Fireworks
- Not determined
Mt. Vernon Fireworks
- Sunday, July 4, 2021
- 10:00 PM
- Ariel Foundation park
Nelsonville Thunder In The Valley
- Not decided
New Albany Fireworks
- Saturday, July 3, 2021
- 6:00 p.m.–9:45 p.m. fireworks at 10 p.m.
- New Albany Middle School, 6600 E. Dublin Granville Road
New Lexington Fireworks
- Sunday, July 4, 2021
- 10:00 PM
- Aerthusa Springs Park
Ostrander Fireworks
- Saturday, July 3, 2021
- Dusk
- Downtown Ostrander
Pataskala Fireworks
- Saturday, July 3, 2021
- Dusk
- Foundation Park
Pickerington Fireworks
- Saturday, July 3, 2021
- 10:00 PM
- Victory Park
Piketon
- Sunday, July 4
- Dusk
- Piketon High School
Plain City Fireworks
- Thursday, July 4, 2021
- 9:45 PM
- Pastime Park
Reynoldsburg Fireworks
- Friday, July 2, 2021
- Fireworks 9:45 pm
- Civic Park
Sunbury/Big Walnut Fireworks
- Saturday, July 3, 2021
- Dusk
- Big Walnut High School/Sunbury Square
Upper Arlington Fireworks
- Sunday, July 4, 2021
- 10:00 PM
- Northam Park
Waverly
- Saturday, July 3, 2021
- Dusk
- Bristol Park
Westerville Fireworks
- Saturday, July 3, 2021 (Tentative)
- 10:00 PM
- Heritage Park
Whitehall Fireworks
- Friday, July 2, 2021
- Viewing picnic 8-10 pm
- Fireworks 10 pm
- Whitehall Yearling High School, 765 Yearling Road
Worthington Fireworks
- Sunday, July 4, 2021
- tentative
- Thomas Worthington High School