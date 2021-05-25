2021 Columbus, Central Ohio Fourth of July community fireworks schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s time to start planning your Independence Day festivities! The good news is there are plenty of Independence Day fireworks displays to enjoy, in Red, White & Boom will not take place this year as planned.

We’ve confirmed the cities below are having fireworks or are in the process of deciding. If the event has more information about events of the day or weekend, click the City highlighted in Blue for more information. This will take you to the events page or how the city decided to make the event happen.

If your community fireworks event is not listed, please send the information to us at stories@nbc4i.com

Ashville Fireworks

  • Sunday, July 4, 2021
  • 10:00 PM
  • Ashville Village Park       

Bexley Fireworks

  • Sunday, July 4, 2021         
  • 10:00 PM            
  • Main Street

Centerburg Fireworks

  • Saturday, June 26, 2021
  • 10:00 PM
  • Centerburg Memorial Park

Chillicothe Fireworks

  • Sunday, July 4, 2021
  • 10:00 PM
  • Yoctangee Park

Delaware Fireworks

  • Sunday, July 4, 2021
  • 10:00 PM
  • South Henry Street Viewing Areas

Dublin Fireworks

  • Undecided

Granville Fireworks

  • Friday, July 2, 2021
  • Dusk
  • Downtown Granville

Hilliard Fireworks

  • Sunday, July 4, 2021
  • Dusk
  • 3800 Veterans Memorial Drive, Hilliard, Ohio 43026

Lancaster Fireworks

  • Monday, July 5, 2021
  • Dusk
  • Fairfield County Fairgrounds

Marion County Fireworks

  • Saturday, July 3, 2021
  • 10:00 PM
  • Marion County Fairgrounds

Marysville Fireworks

  • Not determined

Mt. Vernon Fireworks

  • Sunday, July 4, 2021
  • 10:00 PM
  • Ariel Foundation park

Nelsonville Thunder In The Valley

  • Not decided

New Albany Fireworks

  • Saturday, July 3, 2021
  • 6:00 p.m.–9:45 p.m. fireworks at 10 p.m.
  • New Albany Middle School, 6600 E. Dublin Granville Road

New Lexington Fireworks

  • Sunday, July 4, 2021
  • 10:00 PM
  • Aerthusa Springs Park

Ostrander Fireworks

  • Saturday, July 3, 2021
  • Dusk
  • Downtown Ostrander

Pataskala Fireworks

  • Saturday, July 3, 2021
  • Dusk
  • Foundation Park

Pickerington Fireworks

  • Saturday, July 3, 2021
  • 10:00 PM
  • Victory Park

Piketon

  • Sunday, July 4
  • Dusk
  • Piketon High School

Plain City Fireworks

  • Thursday, July 4, 2021
  • 9:45 PM
  • Pastime Park

Reynoldsburg Fireworks

  • Friday, July 2, 2021
  • Fireworks 9:45 pm
  • Civic Park

Sunbury/Big Walnut Fireworks

  • Saturday, July 3, 2021
  • Dusk
  • Big Walnut High School/Sunbury Square

Upper Arlington Fireworks

  • Sunday, July 4, 2021
  • 10:00 PM
  • Northam Park

Waverly

  • Saturday, July 3, 2021
  • Dusk
  • Bristol Park

Westerville Fireworks

  • Saturday, July 3, 2021 (Tentative)
  • 10:00 PM
  • Heritage Park

Whitehall Fireworks

  • Friday, July 2, 2021
  • Viewing picnic 8-10 pm
  • Fireworks 10 pm
  • Whitehall Yearling High School, 765 Yearling Road

Worthington Fireworks

  • Sunday, July 4, 2021
  • tentative
  • Thomas Worthington High School

