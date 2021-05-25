COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s time to start planning your Independence Day festivities! The good news is there are plenty of Independence Day fireworks displays to enjoy, in Red, White & Boom will not take place this year as planned.

We’ve confirmed the cities below are having fireworks or are in the process of deciding. If the event has more information about events of the day or weekend, click the City highlighted in Blue for more information. This will take you to the events page or how the city decided to make the event happen.

If your community fireworks event is not listed, please send the information to us at stories@nbc4i.com

Sunday, July 4, 2021

10:00 PM

Ashville Village Park

Sunday, July 4, 2021

10:00 PM

Main Street

Saturday, June 26, 2021

10:00 PM

Centerburg Memorial Park

Sunday, July 4, 2021

10:00 PM

Yoctangee Park

Sunday, July 4, 2021

10:00 PM

South Henry Street Viewing Areas

Undecided

Friday, July 2, 2021

Dusk

Downtown Granville

Sunday, July 4, 2021

Dusk

3800 Veterans Memorial Drive, Hilliard, Ohio 43026

Monday, July 5, 2021

Dusk

Fairfield County Fairgrounds

Saturday, July 3, 2021

10:00 PM

Marion County Fairgrounds

Marysville Fireworks

Not determined

Sunday, July 4, 2021

10:00 PM

Ariel Foundation park

Not decided

Saturday, July 3, 2021

6:00 p.m.–9:45 p.m. fireworks at 10 p.m.

New Albany Middle School, 6600 E. Dublin Granville Road

Sunday, July 4, 2021

10:00 PM

Aerthusa Springs Park

Ostrander Fireworks

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Dusk

Downtown Ostrander

Pataskala Fireworks

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Dusk

Foundation Park

Saturday, July 3, 2021

10:00 PM

Victory Park

Piketon

Sunday, July 4

Dusk

Piketon High School

Thursday, July 4, 2021

9:45 PM

Pastime Park

Friday, July 2, 2021

Fireworks 9:45 pm

Civic Park

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Dusk

Big Walnut High School/Sunbury Square

Sunday, July 4, 2021

10:00 PM

Northam Park

Waverly

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Dusk

Bristol Park

Saturday, July 3, 2021 (Tentative)

10:00 PM

Heritage Park

Friday, July 2, 2021

Viewing picnic 8-10 pm

Fireworks 10 pm

Whitehall Yearling High School, 765 Yearling Road