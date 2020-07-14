2020 Muskingum County Fair cancelled

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)– The 2020 Muskingum County Fair has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Muskingum County Agricultural Society Board of Directors made the announcement Monday evening on Facebook.

The fair was scheduled to be held Aug. 16-22., but due to “unattainable restrictions in place by the Muskingum County Joint Unified Command and additional guidelines from the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department” it will not happen this year, the board said.

Next year’s fair is scheduled for Aug. 15-21.