COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 2020 Jazz & Rib Fest initially set for July 24-26 has been canceled.

According to the festival’s website, the next event will be held July 23-25, 2021, at Bicentennial Park and Genoa Park on the Scioto Mile.

The organizers of the event did not post a reason for the cancellation.

This is the second event to be canceled Thursday. The Ohio State Fair announced it will not be held this summer.