2020 Columbus Italian Festival cancelled

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Another Columbus festival says it will not be happening in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Columbus Italian Festival announced on their website neither the festival nor the Taste of Italy will take place in October as scheduled.

“The safety of our neighbors, guests, volunteers, staff, participants, sponsors, vendors and everyone involved is our greatest priority. The demands of social distancing, insuring the utmost safe and quality event, and financial responsibility dictate this decision,” the festival website stated.

Festival organizers say the look forward to gathering in 2021 “to celebrate faith, family and friends with food, music and more.”