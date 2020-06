COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The 2020 OhioHealth Capital City half marathon will be held virtually this summer.

The half marathon and Commit To Be Fit 5k will be held in the last week of August according to marathon officials.

Pre-registered participants may defer, join virtually or donate their entry fee to the OhioHealth Foundation.

According to officials, registered participants will receive an email with instructions for the next steps.

For more information click here.