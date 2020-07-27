2020 All American Quarter Horse Congress cancelled

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Another one of Central Ohio’s largest events has been cancelled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 All American Quarter Horse Congress will not happen at the Ohio State Fairgrounds and Expo Center this fall.

“The Ohio Quarter Horse Association regretfully announces the cancellation of the 2020 All American Quarter Horse Congress, scheduled for September 29 – October 25. The uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic simply prevents safely moving forward in Columbus Ohio. The well-being of our workers, exhibitors and attendees is our highest priority and based on the information we have today, the risk is simply too great,” the organization wrote on Facebook.

“It is a sad day with the cancellation of the 2020 All American Quarter Horse Congress. Hearing all the concerns from the local and state health departments, and the CDC, it was the right decision to make to keep people safe and healthy,” added Dr. Scott Myers, CEO of the Ohio Quarter Horse Association in their post. “It is disappointing to all who worked tirelessly in preparation for this year’s Congress, and I want to personally thank you for your continued support. I look forward to the biggest and best Congress ever in 2021.”

Organizers say the yearly event is the largest single breed-horse show in the world and brings more than a half million people into Central Ohio, generating hundreds of millions for the local economy.

